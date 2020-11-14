1/1
Robert A. “Bob” Jowder, 81, of Birdsboro, passed away in Pottstown Memorial Hospital on Sunday, November 8, 2020. He was the loving husband of Adele (Behan) Jowder, she survives. Born in McKeesport on March 9, 1939, Bob was a son of the late John Paul and Elizabeth (Tirpak) Jowder. He served proudly in the US navy before becoming employed with American Inks & Coding Corp. as a machine operator. He was a member of St. John Baptist Byzantine Catholic Church, Pottstown. In addition to his wife, Adele, Bob is survived by a son, David Jowder; three stepsons, John, James and Kevin Butler and two stepdaughters, Ann Hickson and Bernadette Willig. Bob is predeceased by his wife, Elizabeth Jowder. A Funeral Service for Bob will be at 10am on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in Warker ~Trotuman Funeral Home, Inc., 726 E. High St., Pottstown, PA 19464 with Father Nicholas de Prospero as celebrant. Following CDC guidelines, masks are required to enter the funeral home. Family and friends are invited to the funeral home to a viewing on Wednesday from 9 to 10am. Bob will be laid to rest in St. John’s Baptist Byzantine Cemetery, Pottstown where full military honors will be accorded. Fond memories, tributes and condolences may be shared at www.warkertroutmanfuneralhome.com

Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Warker-Troutman Funeral Home
726 East High Street
Pottstown, PA 19464
610-326-1510
