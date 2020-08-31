Dr. Robert K. Moll, D.D.S., 94, of Hamburg, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 30, 2020, at home with his family by his bedside. Born on Jan. 31, 1926 in Bernville, PA, he was the son of Wayne and Carrie (Haag) Moll. Graduating from from Reading High in 1943, he also attended the Kings Point, U.S. Merchant Marine Academy and graduated with his Bachelor of Science degree from Franklin & Marshall College in 1949. He obtained his D.D.S. degree from the University of Pennsylvania Dental school in 1953. Dr. Moll served in the Navy during the Korean War and practiced dentistry in Macungie, PA, from 1954 to 1956 and then in Hamburg, PA, from 1956-1996. Robert was an avid hunter, fisherman, and animal lover. He was also a lifetime member of the American Dental Association and St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Hamburg. He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Selena Moll (Beltz). In addition to his wife, he is survived by 3 children: Gretchen Stoudt, Oley, PA; Dr. Steven Moll, husband of Dr. Lauren Doyle, Sequim, WA and Marcia Moll, wife of Steven Boltz, Piedmont, SC; his 3 grandchildren, Skylar Boltz and Chad Boltz, SC; Keely Ray, NC, and 2 great grandchildren, Brayden and Rylan, Davidson, NC. There will be a private service and burial for family members only at Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., Leesport, PA, and interment at St. John’s Cemetery, Hamburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice. The family would like to thank all of the nurses, aides, and staff who treated him with the utmost dignity and respect. They will be forever grateful to them for his care. Their address is 2201 Ridgewood Rd. #180, Wyomissing, PA 19610-1190 or their email address is https://www.caring.com/senior-care/pennsylvania/wyomissing/heartland-
To leave an online condolence, please visit: www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com
