Robert Kasprowicz, 77, of Pennsburg, Pa., passed away Sunday, July 7th while

traveling in Naples Florida.

Robert was born in Reading, Pa., on April 16, 1942, a son of the late Frieda Knott and Frank Kasprowicz. He was traveling with

his fiancee, Candace L. Walters-Kasprowicz. They were married in a special ceremony in Germany on May 2, 2016, and were

planning to have he ceremony solemnized in the United states soon.

A 1960 graduate of Conrad Weiser High School, he was self employed as a music instrument

repairman at Kasprowicz Music instrument repair shop which he operated for 57 years and was still working at his time of death.

Bob loved traveling, canoeing, banking, gardening and volunteering in the kitchen at the Reading Liederkranz for events and the annual Oktoberfest. He was a long time member of the Reading Liederkranz Singers. He loved

German music and his pristine 1962 MG Midget. Bob's smile was contagious.

Robert is survived by three daughters, Wendy, wife of Dean Ramich, of South Carolina; Karen, widow of Lloyd Roth, of Temple; Donna Kasprowicz, of Robesonia, Pa.; and a son, Robert N. Kasprowicz Jr. and his significant

other Bonnie Matteson, of Leesport. He is also survived by 4 grandchildren: Donald Ramich, Ryan and Alec

Kasprowicz and Crystal Roth. Robert is also survived by a brother, Raymond Kasprowicz, husband of Olga, of Wernersville.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held at 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., on Saturday, August 3rd at John P. Feeney

Funeral Home in Reading, Pa. Nourishments and

refreshments by Marlis Pritz will be available at the funeral home after gathering time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Reading Liederkranz Singers, P.O. Box 4338, Reading, PA 19606.

Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.



