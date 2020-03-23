|
Robert F. “Bobby” Kehr, 84, passed away, Monday, March 23, 2020, in Laurel Center, Tilden Township. He was the loving husband of Nancy L. (Wilhelm) Kehr, who died February 27, 2016. Robert and Nancy were married August 2, 1958 at First United Church of Christ in Hamburg and celebrated 57 years before her passing. Born in Ontelaunee Township, he was the son of the late Samuel W., and Sara L. (Buckley) Kehr. Robert was a 1953 graduate of Ontelaunee High School. He was a member of the 1953 Legion Baseball team that won the Berks County Championship. He was a United State Marine Corps. veteran during the Korean Conflict, serving on the USS Bennington CV-20 aircraft carrier. Once a Marine always a Marine. Robert was employed as a steelworker at Carpenter Technology for 30 years, retiring in 1997. He is survived by two children, Cathy, wife of Henry Correll; and Robert C., husband of Corie (Rubright) Kehr, both of Hamburg. One grandson, Samuel G. Kehr and his partner, Lisa Bauscher, Hamburg; and a brother, John E. Kehr, Tilden Township, also survive him. Robert was predeceased by a son, Glenn S. Kehr, on May 16, 2018; and a brother, Richard A. Kehr, on May 18, 1963. In memory of Bobby, memorial contributions can be made to the Salvation Army Hamburg Service Center, 700 S 4th Street, Suite C, Hamburg, PA 19526. Thank you to the staff at Laurel Center for the kindness and compassion shown to Robert and his family the past few years. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family in St. John’s Church Cemetery. Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020