1/1
Robert Keim Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert E. Keim Sr., 87, of Sinking Spring passed away on Sunday August 30, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Edward and Irene (Hinkle) Keim. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred (Stern) Keim. Robert is survived by his longtime companion, Elnora F. Smythe. Mr. Keim is also survived by three sons; Robert Keim Jr. of Denver PA, Ross Keim, husband of Deb of Minneapolis MN and Edward Keim, husband of Sue of North Carolina as well as four grandchildren and a sister, Mary Emery. Robert served as a police officer with the Sinking Spring Police Department for 20 years. He was the longest living member of the Isaac Walton League. Bean Funeral Homes and Crematory, 3825 Penn Avenue Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Robert’s memory to: Wyomissing Church of the Brethren 2200 State Hill Rd Wyomissing Pa 19610. To view the obituary in its entirety or to make online condolences, please visit www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 1 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3825 Penn Ave
Sinking Spring, PA 19608
(610) 376-1129
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved