Robert E. Keim Sr., 87, of Sinking Spring passed away on Sunday August 30, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Edward and Irene (Hinkle) Keim. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mildred (Stern) Keim. Robert is survived by his longtime companion, Elnora F. Smythe. Mr. Keim is also survived by three sons; Robert Keim Jr. of Denver PA, Ross Keim, husband of Deb of Minneapolis MN and Edward Keim, husband of Sue of North Carolina as well as four grandchildren and a sister, Mary Emery. Robert served as a police officer with the Sinking Spring Police Department for 20 years. He was the longest living member of the Isaac Walton League. Bean Funeral Homes and Crematory, 3825 Penn Avenue Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Robert’s memory to: Wyomissing Church of the Brethren 2200 State Hill Rd Wyomissing Pa 19610. To view the obituary in its entirety or to make online condolences, please visit www.beanfuneralhomes.com
.