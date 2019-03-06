Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Keppley.

Robert D. Keppley, 88, of Newmanstown, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, at the Lebanon VA Medical Center.

Robert, a son of the late Elmer L. and

Emma M. (Marks) Keppley, was born in State Hill.

He is survived by three children: Donald Keppley, husband of Donna, Sinking Spring, Linda, wife of Chris Fitterling, Stevens, and Edwin Keppley, Florida; a sister, Dolores Renninger, State Hill; a brother, William Keppley, husband of Mary, Fleetwood; a sister-in-law, Ruth Keppley, Womelsdorf; three granddaughters and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by a son, Harold Keppley; two brothers, Kenneth and Elmer Keppley Jr.; a sister-in-law, Barbara Keppley; a brother-in-law, Johnny Renninger; and a great-great-grandson.

He was an Army veteran, having served in the Korean War as a staff sergeant from 1950-1951, and then continued to serve as communication chief from 1952-1956 in the

Marine Corps Reserve. He was awarded a Bronze Star, Purple Heart, United Nations Medal, three Silver Stars for Major Combat and a Good Conduct Medal.

Robert was a life member of Disabled American Veterans, Veterans Foreign Wars, Adamstown Post 6795 and the American Legion, Richland Post 880.

He retired in 1993 from MGP Manufacturing, Womelsdorf, having previously worked for 20 years as a butcher at Armour Star Meats, Reading.

Services will be private. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lebanon VA Hospice, Unit 4B, 1700 S. Lincoln Ave.,

Lebanon, PA 17042. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com.



