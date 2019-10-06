|
Robert N. Kimmel Robert N. Kimmel, 80, of Wernersville, passed away Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at home surrounded by his wife and children. He was the husband of Loretta J. (Tobias) Kimmel, with whom he shared 61 years of marriage on Apr. 25. Robert, a son of the late Elwood G. and Mamie E. (Raudenbush) Kimmel, was born in West Reading. In addition to his wife, he is survived by three daughters: Shelley R. Hornberger, partner of Randy Shirk, Morgantown; Lori J., wife of Keith Strothers, Bowmansville; and Marcy K., wife of Jay Peterson, Virginia Beach; two sons, Gregory N. Kimmel, husband of Chris, Wernersville; and Chad R. Kimmel, Wernersville; two sisters, Joan Lund, Ariz.; and Dawn Heck, Fritztown; eight grandchildren: Edward Hornberger, Angela Dundon, wife of Mike; Tyler Strothers, Kayla Strothers, Marisa Draper, Olivia Draper, Benjamin Kimmel and Victoria Kimmel; and a great-granddaughter, Ava Dundon. He was preceded in death by a son, Gregory S. Kimmel; a brother, Marvin Kimmel; and four sisters: Marion Lutz, Ruth Lutz, Leona Kowal, and Betty Ritter. Robert was a member of St. John’s Reformed Church, Sinking Spring. Robert began working on farms as a teenager. He moved on to spend several years in construction and as a car mechanic. He was a truck driver for the majority of his career. When he retired from truck driving, he worked for a local company hauling and operating a backhoe. Robert had an exceptional work ethic which he instilled in his entire family. Robert took great pride in restoring his Victorian countryside home, maintaining his beautiful property and watching the wildlife in his yard. He enjoyed working on cars, including refurbishing a 48’ Plymouth Coupe and a 73’ Ford Bronco. One of his favorite pastimes over many years was attending car shows with his family. He also loved listening to country & polka music, family picnics, hanging out in his garage and taking his grandkids for golf cart rides. More recently, Robert had the opportunity to travel with his family to various destinations throughout the U.S. He thoroughly enjoyed and embraced new adventures. He was dearly loved by his family and his presence will be greatly missed. Services will be held at 12:00 p.m., Friday, Oct. 11, at Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, with his pastor, the Rev. Robert Ziehmer officiating. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m, until the time of services. Burial will be in Sinking Spring Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Robert’s honor to the or .
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019