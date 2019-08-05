Home

POWERED BY

Services
Grose Funeral Home, Inc.
358 W. Washington Ave.
Myerstown, PA 17067
717-866-4233
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Klick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Klick


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Klick Obituary

Robert Francis Klick, 80, of Myerstown, died Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital.

He was the husband of Agatha M. (Chirico) Klick. They celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary on November 19, 2018. Born September 7, 1938, in Reading, he was the son of the late George and Cecelia (Rochowicz) Klick.

A 1956 graduate of Reading High School, Bob served in the U.S. Navy from 1958-1962. He was stationed in New London, Conn., on the USS Fulton. He retired from MET-ED in 1994, after 32 years. During retirement Bob held part time jobs at Dominos and Manheim Auto Auction.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Steven M. Klick; grandchildren: Lauren A., Sarah A. and Grace I. Klick; brothers: Paul, husband of Mary Klick, Thomas, husband of Joan Klick, Michael, husband of Debbie Klick, Lawrence, husband of Kathy Klick; sisters, Gerri Bair, Barbara, wife of James Papola; and sister-in-law, Mary Klick.

Bob was preceded in death by his son, Robert J. Klick; brothers: Richard, John, and Joseph Klick; brother-in-law, Robert Bair.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements were entrusted to Grose Funeral Home Inc., Myerstown.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 or .

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now