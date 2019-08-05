|
Robert Francis Klick, 80, of Myerstown, died Saturday, August 3, 2019, at Wellspan Good Samaritan Hospital.
He was the husband of Agatha M. (Chirico) Klick. They celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary on November 19, 2018. Born September 7, 1938, in Reading, he was the son of the late George and Cecelia (Rochowicz) Klick.
A 1956 graduate of Reading High School, Bob served in the U.S. Navy from 1958-1962. He was stationed in New London, Conn., on the USS Fulton. He retired from MET-ED in 1994, after 32 years. During retirement Bob held part time jobs at Dominos and Manheim Auto Auction.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, Steven M. Klick; grandchildren: Lauren A., Sarah A. and Grace I. Klick; brothers: Paul, husband of Mary Klick, Thomas, husband of Joan Klick, Michael, husband of Debbie Klick, Lawrence, husband of Kathy Klick; sisters, Gerri Bair, Barbara, wife of James Papola; and sister-in-law, Mary Klick.
Bob was preceded in death by his son, Robert J. Klick; brothers: Richard, John, and Joseph Klick; brother-in-law, Robert Bair.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements were entrusted to Grose Funeral Home Inc., Myerstown.
Memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 or .
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 5, 2019