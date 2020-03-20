Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lutz Funeral Home Inc
2100 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 376-7121
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Koch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Koch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Koch Obituary
Robert Allen Koch, 53, of Birdsboro, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. Born in Reading, Pa., he was the son of James A. Sr. and Shirley A. (Stefanick) Koch, of Birdsboro. Bob was a 1984 graduate of Reading High School and attended Reading Muhlenberg Career & Technology Center. He was an expert welder and fabricator, lastly working for American Crane Equipment. Bob enjoyed fishing, motorcycles, Karate, camping, helping anyone in need, go cart races and spreading humor. He had a talent to repair anything and was a good cook. Bob is survived by his daughters, Stefanie M., wife of Joel Matetich, Exeter; Kaitlyn M. Koch, Birdsboro; and grandchildren, Sawyer and Grady. Additional survivors are siblings, James Allen Jr., husband of Shirley; sister, Lisa Marie Carter, wife of Michael; one aunt, two nephews, one niece; and a good friend, Jill Jewell. A memorial service will be celebrated at a later date. Contributions may be made to The National Pancreas Foundation, 3 Bethesda Metro Center, Suite 700, Bethesda, MD 20814. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -