Robert Allen Koch, 53, of Birdsboro, passed away on Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center. Born in Reading, Pa., he was the son of James A. Sr. and Shirley A. (Stefanick) Koch, of Birdsboro. Bob was a 1984 graduate of Reading High School and attended Reading Muhlenberg Career & Technology Center. He was an expert welder and fabricator, lastly working for American Crane Equipment. Bob enjoyed fishing, motorcycles, Karate, camping, helping anyone in need, go cart races and spreading humor. He had a talent to repair anything and was a good cook. Bob is survived by his daughters, Stefanie M., wife of Joel Matetich, Exeter; Kaitlyn M. Koch, Birdsboro; and grandchildren, Sawyer and Grady. Additional survivors are siblings, James Allen Jr., husband of Shirley; sister, Lisa Marie Carter, wife of Michael; one aunt, two nephews, one niece; and a good friend, Jill Jewell. A memorial service will be celebrated at a later date. Contributions may be made to The National Pancreas Foundation, 3 Bethesda Metro Center, Suite 700, Bethesda, MD 20814. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020