|
|
Robert D. Kreider, 89, of Centerport, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, in the Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Janet L. (Marks) Kreider. They were married on December 4, 1954 and celebrated 65 years of marriage. Born in Centerport, on July 10, 1930, he was the son of the late John L. and Miriam M. (Keim) Kreider. Robert was a graduate of Muhlenberg High School, Wyomissing Polytechnic Institute, Temple University and has an honorary degree from Penn State University. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. Robert was employed as a machinist-tool maker for Textile Machine Works and Western Electric. He was a machinist-tool maker instructor at the Berks Career and Technology Center, in Oley, for 24 years before retiring in 1992. After his retirement, he taught for AMP Corporation in the Hershey/Harrisburg area. Robert was a member of St. Luke’s Church, Shoemakersville, where he taught the young people Sunday School class for over 30 years. He was also a choir member for over 60 years. Robert was a former past president of the Shoemakersville-Leesport Rotary Club; a member of the Schuylkill Valley School District School Board; a member of the Centerport-Centre Twp. Zoning Board and the Centerport Borough Municipal Authority. He was also a member of the Central Berks Fire Company, Centerport; and a manager of the Mohrsville Little League. He was very active in his community. Robert enjoyed golfing, bowling, hunting and fishing. Surviving in addition to his wife is one son, Bryan R. Kreider, and his wife, Joyce, Mohrsville; two grandsons, Jason Kreider and his wife, Tah; Bradley Kreider and his wife, Crystal; two great-grandchildren, Jace Kreider and Amelia Kreider; and one sister, June (Kreider), widow of Donald Adams, Wernersville. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Fairview (Belleman’s) Cemetery, Centre Twp. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to St. Luke’s Church, 431 Franklin Street, Shoemakersville, PA 19555. Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., Leesport, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020