Robert "Bob" Edwin Kreitz, 95, died

Sunday, March 3, 2019, succumbing to the inevitability of old age.

He was born May 24, 1923, in Reading, Pa., the only child of Warren C. and Erma (Greth) Kreitz.

As a teen, he was an avid Boy Scout, earning the rank of Eagle. He graduated from Reading High School in 1940.

Upon graduation, Bob joined his grandfather Morris, his father and his uncles Albert and Lamon in the family

business, Morris Kreitz and Sons Moving and Storage (MK&S), working on the moving trucks. Then, on

November 16, 1942, he enlisted in the Army, where he served as part of an anti-aircraft gun crew in the South

Pacific until the end of World War II and was honorably discharged on January 16, 1946.

Returning stateside, he continued his work for MK&S, and was eventually made the fifth partner in the company. Upon the retirement of the older partners, Bob became president and sole owner of the firm. During his business career, he developed the company into a specialized heavy machinery moving and rigging business. He also founded a separate long-distance hauling firm, Kreitz Motor Express, and a crane service, Hample and Kreitz. He owned Berks Welding Supply and was a founding member of Heidelberg Country Club.

Bob married Beatrice "Bebe" Mae Rudy on his 23rd birthday and a couple of years later they moved to

Wyomissing, where they raised their family and lived until moving to the Phoebe Home in Wernersville in 2013. They moved to Oak Leaf Manor in Millersville in 2019.

Bob was a Boy Scout leader, an active Rotarian and YMCA member for many years. He enjoyed outdoor sports including golf, fly-fishing, skiing and hiking. He and Bebe spent considerable time in the Colorado Rockies, where they maintained a second home in the 1970s and '80s.

In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by his children: Ann Dianna and Nancy (David) Myer, both of Lancaster, and Morris (Rhea) Kreitz, of Cape Elizabeth, Maine; as well as six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He will be remembered by his family as a generous and loving man.

Funeral services will be at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Memorial contributions in Bob's name may be made to the YMCA, 631 Washington St., Reading, PA 19601.

