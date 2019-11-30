|
Robert W. Krick, 83, of Myerstown, formerly of Fleetwood, died Thursday, November 28, 2019, at StoneRidge Towne Centre, Myerstown. Born in Mt. Aetna on December 19, 1935, he was the son of the late Ammon E. and May (Yeager) Krick. A 1953 graduate of Myerstown High School, Robert served in the U.S. Army in France and Germany. He was a retired diesel mechanic foreman, last working at Lentz Milling Company. “Bob” was a great historian and enjoyed genealogy, photography and flea market finds. He was an avid nature lover, as well. He is survived by a daughter, Susan M. Krick, of Myerstown; grandson, Tyler M. Eberly; twin brother, William R. Krick, of Chester County; cousin, Spencer Link; and his beloved cat, Oreo. Services and inurnment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005. Grose Funeral Home, Myerstown, has been entrusted with the arrangements. GroseFH.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019