Robert L. Beissel
Robert L. Beissel 3/24/1930-9/3/2020 Robert L. Beissel, 90, passed away peacefully in his home on Sept. 3rd, leaving behind his loving wife of over 30 years, Alice H. Beissel. He is also survived by siblings, Sarah Yoder, Janice Hoffert, Kenny Beissel and William Beissel, as well as 1 child, 2 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. Additionally, he had a loving relationship with his step-family of 4 children and 3 grandchildren. Bob, a Veteran who proudly served in the 8th Air Force, was an active member of the American Legion Post #880. He retired from Dana Corp. after 37 years. Bob was a Lifetime Member of the Fire Police Assoc. of Berks County. He often talked about his time as a fire policeman and enjoyed his service with this organization very much. There will be no planned services. Bob chose to donate his body to Humanity Gifts Registry (hgrpa.org), a non-profit that supports medical education and research. His family and friends will miss him and cherish every memory.

Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 16 to Sep. 20, 2020.
