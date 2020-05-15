Robert L. Labe Robert L. Labe, 85, formerly of Blandon, passed away on May 14, 2020 at Berks Heim Nursing Home. He was born on August 2, 1934 to Mahlon S. and Edna (Kneehtle) Labe. He was a 1952 graduate of Muhlenberg High School and worked as a painter for Caloric Crop. for 31 and a half years before his retirement in 1991. Robert proudly served in the United States Army from 1957-1959 Robert enjoyed woodworking and racing. Robert is survived by his sisters, Jean Sabatucci and Eleanor Strause and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Robert is preceded in death by his sister Barbara Blatt and brothers, Allen R. Labe, Warren M. Labe and Rodger Labe. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 10:30 am in Salem Shalters Cemetery, Fleetwood. Memorial donations in Robert’s name may be made to Maidencreek Church Memorial Fund, 261 Main St, Blandon, PA 19510. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Milkins Trymbiski Funeral Home, Temple. Online condolences can be given at www.milkinstrymbiskifuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 15 to May 17, 2020.