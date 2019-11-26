|
Robert L. Reedy, Sr. Robert L. Reedy Sr., 83, of Wyomissing, formally of Temple, passed away on Monday, November 25, 2019 at his residence. Born in West Reading, he was the son of the late James and Martha (Moore) Reedy. He was married to Marie T. (Filus) Reedy and they had just celebrated sixty-two years of marriage on October 12, 2019. He is survived by his children; Robert L. Reedy Jr., husband of Nathalie of Kutztown, David L. Reedy, fiancé of Dee Dee Kurtz Sentner of Shillington and Patrick L. Reedy Sr., husband of Robin of West Reading. Grandchildren; Pierre, Matthieu, Erin, Eric and Patrick Jr. Reedy. Also surviving is a brother; James Reedy of Piqua, OH and a sister; Patricia Glass, wife of Howard of Sarasota, FL. He is predeceased by a sister; Mary Ellen Benecoff. Robert was a graduate of Muhlenberg High School, Class of 1954. He was employed by Vanity Fair Corporation for 20+ years as an office manager. Robert had served in the United States Air Force. Arrangements are entrusted by Milkins Giles Funeral Home, Inc. at the convenience of the family. Online condolences may be offered at milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019