1/2
Robert L. VanBuskirk
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert L. Van Buskirk Robert L. Van Buskirk passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the age of 92 after a brave battle with Parkinson’s disease.  He was pre-deceased by his wife June.  Bob is survived by his children, Sherry (Joseph) Romanczyk, Robert (Julie) Van Buskirk, David Van Buskirk, and former daughter-in-law Denise; seven grandchildren, and three great- grandchildren.  He was a lifelong fan of the Phillies and the Eagles and really enjoyed being pop pop in his later years.  The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all of the wonderful people at Columbia Cottage who cared for pop pop with loving kindness and the humor that he so enjoyed.  There will be no visitation hours and a private internment. Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3825 Penn Ave
Sinking Spring, PA 19608
(610) 376-1129
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved