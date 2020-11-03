Robert L. Van Buskirk Robert L. Van Buskirk passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the age of 92 after a brave battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was pre-deceased by his wife June. Bob is survived by his children, Sherry (Joseph) Romanczyk, Robert (Julie) Van Buskirk, David Van Buskirk, and former daughter-in-law Denise; seven grandchildren, and three great- grandchildren. He was a lifelong fan of the Phillies and the Eagles and really enjoyed being pop pop in his later years. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all of the wonderful people at Columbia Cottage who cared for pop pop with loving kindness and the humor that he so enjoyed. There will be no visitation hours and a private internment. Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com