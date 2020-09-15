Col. Robert Layton Dunham Col. Robert Layton Dunham, 84, of Reading, passed away Sunday, September 13th, at Reading Hospital & Medical Center, West Reading. Robert was born in St. Petersburg, FL on November 10, 1935, a son of the late Helen (Ellison) and Junis L. Dunham and was the husband of Dorette V. (Odronic) Dunham, who survives him. Bob served for 28 years in the United States Air Force and retired with the rank of Colonel in 1984. His many assignments included being a crew member on a B-52 and B-58 strategic bombers, and EC-121 and EC135 electronic surveillance aircraft. His staff assignments included 2 tours at the Strategic Air Command Headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska, the exercise Planning Staff at the United Nations Command, Seoul, Korea and Intelligence tours in the Pentagon on the Air staff Reconnaissance and Intelligence Operations staff and Vietnam. His military career took him to such far flung places as Vietnam, Japan, Korea, England, Germany and Saudi Arabia. His love of travel as a civilian allowed him to visit all 50 states, 7 continents and more than 60 countries. Despite the many moves in his life, family was his most important focus. While the family was scattered from Korea to Germany and Alaska, Nebraska to South Carolina, they always managed to visit every year. His academic achievements included a BS in Business Administration from the University of Arizona, an MBA from Creighton University, Omaha, Nebraska, post graduate work at the University of Nebraska and the completion of the inter-American Defense College, Washington, DC. In civilian life Bob worked as a marketing manager for the Loral Corporation in the Bronx, New York, and as a senior staff engineer for McDonnell Douglas Corporations in Long Beach, California and as a future systems analyst in Washington, DC. Bob was a member of the Reading Rotary Club, the Reading Torch Club, the Reading Human Relations Council, the YMCA International Committee. He was a Past President of the Greater Reading World Affairs Council. In addition to his wife, Dorette, Robert is survived by six daughters, Patricia E. Lathrop, of Doylestown, PA; Eileen P. Weiss, of Edgewood Park, NJ; Shirley L. Rogge, of Lincoln, NB; Susan G. Dunham, of Wasilla, AK; Elizabeth K. Peidl, of Sumter, SC. Robert is also survived by seven grandchildren; Damon, Shanna, Margaret, Katherine, Emily, Ashley, Layton and eight great grandchildren; Andrew, Isabelle, Jett, Zaden, Jackson, Sophie, Sara and Paige. He was predeceased by a daughter, Pamela A. Chaiet and a sister Virginia A. Beauchel. Friends are invited to call from 5:30 PM to 8:30 PM on Thursday, September 17th at Feeney Funeral Home in Reading, PA Interment at with full Air Force Military Honors at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery Annville, PA. on September 25th at 1:30 PM. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160.



