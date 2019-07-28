Robert E. Lee, 91, of Green Tree Acres,

entered his eternal home early Tuesday morning, July 9, 2019, from Berkshire

Center, Exeter Twp.

He was married in 1948 to June L. (Ermold) Lee for 69 years. She passed in

2017. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late John J. and Edith E. (Hiester) Lee.

Bob graduated from Reading High School in 1945, was a veteran of the United States

Navy after which he served as a longtime

employee of Hub Tool Mfg. Co. and Specialty Design & Mfg. Co. Inc., in Reading.

Bob was actively involved in Grace Bible Fellowship Church throughout his entire life. As his service to the Lord evolved over the years, he began by teaching high schoolers on Sunday mornings and leading youth fellowship groups as well as midweek services, directing church choir, overseeing the ministry in music program and serving on many committees while elected as deacon or elder.

Bob was most hospitable as he routinely opened his home, entertained and welcomed many friends and family, was an avid Philadelphia sports fan, enjoyed music,

attending concerts and traveling many miles to faithfully and frequently visit his children and grandchildren.

Robert is survived by two daughters, Cynthia, wife of William Grimm, of North Carolina; and Rebecca, wife of Thomas Pollock, of Minnesota; two grandchildren,

Christopher Pollock, husband of Lyndsi; and Jennifer, wife of Daniel Radler. There are four surviving great-grandchildren: Sarah, Ethan, Kaeden and Everett Pollock.

Predeceased by older sisters, Dorothy and Mildred; and a younger brother, Richard. Bob is also survived by five

sisters: Naomi, Edna, Lenora, Mary Jane, Virginia and a younger brother, Harold.

Memorial service will be held in Grace Bible Fellowship Church, 1128 Hampden Blvd., Reading, PA 19604, Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 9:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Bob may be made to Grace Bible Fellowship Church, at the above

address.

Bean Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, North 16th & Rockland Streets, Hampden Heights, is in charge of

arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

