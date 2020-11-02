Robert Lee Flowers, Jr. On Saturday, October 24th, year of our Lord 2020, God reached down from the heavens and picked up one of his angels, Robert Lee Flowers Jr. Robert Lee Flowers Jr., son of the late Robert Lee Flowers Sr. & Katherine (Evans) Richardson, was born on January 27, 1949 in Reading, Pennsylvania. Robert was surrounded by his lovely wife when he transitioned to his heavenly home on Saturday, October 24, 2020. He attended Holy Name High School in the graduating class of 1964. He was known as one of the greatest baseball players for Holy Name of his time. After graduation, he attended Reading Area Community College, while working for Paris Steel Company of Reading. In 1968, Robert was called to duty for as Armed Forces for the United Stattes Navy; stationed in Panama. In 1979 he married Karen M. (Singleton) Flowers and immediately they became a family. Robert and Karen’s family started with three (3) beautiful children. Several years later, God blessed them with a nephew that became their fourth child only through the grace of God. Robert worked at Carpenter Technology, as a Director of Sales and Marketing, for 30 years. After retiring from Carpenter, he went on to the United State Postal Service & PSI Incorporation. As a young adult, Robert was an active member of St. Peter’s Roman Catholic church of Reading, PA. He served as a dedicated altar boy. In June 2009, Robert became a member of the St. John Missionary Baptist Church under the Leadership of the late Rev. Dr. Bernie H. Manning. His spiritual journey continued when he began faithful service with the Men of Honor and Couples Ministry. He was on fire spiritually. This past February, Robert became an ordained Deacon of the St. John Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Jerry Jones. Robert was truly a Man of God, who was unwavering in his faith. He remained a devoted soldier for kingdom building, as this was evident to anyone that crossed his path. Robert was a mentor to many. He served as an Assistant Coach for the North West Athletic Association, for 15 years. He was under the leadership of Mr. John Mish for football and Mr. Guy McKeone for baseball. Robert continued his coaching career as the Head Girls Basketball Coach for Cabrini Academy. He leaves to mourn his loss and cherish his fond and loving memories; Wife, Karen Flowers; Daughter , Janelle Elaine Flowers of Muhlenberg; Son’s Robert Lee Flowers III (wife Lizette), Matthew Evans Flowers ( wife Tara) both of Muhlenberg Township; 6 Grandchildren, Tyrae Shawn Flowers, Jabrea Dominique Flowers, Gabrielle Camille Flowers, Melyah Mercedes Flowers, Jaxson Xavier Flowers, and Savanna Rose Flowers; Special Nephew, Eric Henry Veal Jr. (wife Johanna) Children; Eric Veal, Jahmier Veal, Maziah Veal, Erianna Veal; Special Niece, Justyce Hollenbach of Harrisburg; Sisters, Betty Kaye Paige of Michigan, and Jaquelyn Flowers of Silver Springs, Maryland; Father In-Law Walter G. Singleton Sr. (wife Ruth); 4 Godchildren Micheal Shawn Gilmore, Ashley Megan Singleton, Janae Singleton, Kirk Glimp; 2 Brother in Laws, Walter G. Singleton Jr (wife Karla), Andre Gilmore, (wife Winnie); 4 Sister in Laws, Christine Singleton (Michael), Levina Veal (Richard), Samantha Singleton, (Matthew), Melissa Singleton; Uncles, Aunts, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Services are Thursday at 11 am at St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church, 436 S. 7th St., Reading, PA. Viewing will be from 8 AM until service time. Interment will be at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Reading, Pennsylvania Harris Funeral Home is handling arrangements.



