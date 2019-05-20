Robert Allen Lewis, originally of Thurmont, Md., and then York, Pa., passed away peacefully in the home of his son, Lanny L. Lewis and daughter-in-law, Karen N., of

Kennett Square, Pa., on May 5, 2019.

He was born on September 8, 1925, and was one of twelve children born to Edgar and Glenna Key Lewis in Thurmont, Md. Robert was predeceased by all of his siblings, except a sister, Janis Cary, of Satellite Beach, Fla.

Mr. Lewis, called Bob by everyone, is survived by his

loving wife of 70 years, Jean M. Lewis; a son and daughter-in-law, Lanny and Karen; and a daughter and son-in-law, Robin and Craig Fries, of Sinking Spring, Pa., who Jean and Bob lived with the past 18 years. In addition to his wife and children, Bob had five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Bob was the consummate family man and delighted in participating in family vacations, picnics, reunions and

holidays.

During World War II, Bob served in the U.S. Army on Iwo Jima and Guam. He was a lifelong member of both the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. After the war he worked in the trucking industry starting as a driver and retiring as a terminal manager. In retirement, Bob and Jean traveled throughout the U.S. and portions of Canada with friends in an RV and loved to share stories of the many sights and adventures they experienced in this beautiful country.

As per Bob's wishes there will be no funeral or memorial service at this time.



