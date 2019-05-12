Robert Link

Service Information
Reformation Lutheran Church
3670 Perkiomen Ave
Reading, PA 19606
Memorial service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
12:30 PM
Reformation Lutheran Church
Obituary
Robert Ogle Link, 91, of Crestwood,

Exeter Township, for 40 years, and recently of Brandywine Assisted Living in Rehoboth Beach, Del., died May 2nd, 2019.

Born in Reading, he was the husband of Blanche A. (Clauser) Link for 68 years. Bob was a mechanical engineer with a Bachelor of Science

degree from Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, Md.

He was the son of the late Lester Link and Barbara (Shott) Link. He worked for several companies including Martin Marietta, DuPont, and others in Virginia and

Maryland. He was a Navy veteran of World War II. Bob had many hobbies including playing the trombone in the Swing Fever Dance Band and restoring antique cars such as two Model A's and also '55 and '57 Ford Thunderbird

convertibles. He also volunteered at the Mid-Atlantic Air Museum restoring a P-61 Black Widow Night Fighter.

Robert was a member of Reformation Lutheran Church in Reading, Pa.

Robert is survived by his beloved wife, Blanche A. Link; sister, Barbara Ann Gehret; son, Steve Link and his wife,

Lisa, of Salisbury, Md.; son, John Link and his wife Anita, of Rehoboth Beach, Del. There are five grandchildren; one great-granddaughter; and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial service will be Sunday, May 19th at 12:30 p.m., at Reformation Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to

Reformation Lutheran Church, 3670 Perkiomen Ave., Reading, PA 19606.

Published in Reading Eagle on May 12, 2019
