Edward J Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc
346 W Main St
Kutztown, PA 19530
(610) 683-3526
Visitation
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Robert Luckenbill Obituary
Robert I. Luckenbill, 90, of Kutztown, passed away peacefully at the Topton Lutheran Home, December 24, 2019. Born in Perry Township, he was the son of the late Robert G. and Alice R. (Sensenderfer) Luckenbill. He was the husband of the late Patricia (Baragone) Luckenbill. He was a graduated Kutztown High School and served in United States Navy during the Korean War. He worked at Met Ed as a mechanic for over 30 years until retirement. Bob was an avid hunter and member of the Keystone hunting club. He loved his garden, especially his potatoes, and impeccable lawn. Bob enjoyed spending time traveling and spending time with family and friends. He is survived by companion, Doris Dreibelbis; daughter, Michele Bubbenmoyer; and partner, Joel Heffner; grandchildren, Kara, wife of Benjamen Reed; and Zachary Bubbenmoyer; great-grandchild, Wyatt Reed; and sister, Nancy, wife of Forrest Mengel. He was predeceased by sisters, Ethel Rader and Shirley, wife of Robert Williams. Services will be Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at the Edward J. Hildenbrand Funeral Home Inc., 346 West Main St., Kutztown, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation with the family, from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Topton Legion Honor Guard.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019
