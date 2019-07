Robert C. Lutsey, 31, of Pottstown, Pa., passed away at 12:17 p.m., Monday, July 8th at his residence in Reading.

Robert was born in Limestone, Maine, on January 21, 1988, a son of Conchita M. Kluegling and Randall D. Lutsey.

Services are private at the convenience of the family.

Services are private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601.