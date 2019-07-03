Robert F. Lutz, 85, of Maidencreek

Township, died Saturday afternoon in the Tower Health, Reading Hospital, West

Reading.

He was the husband of Madelyn C. (Hinkle) Lutz. They shared a loving

marriage of fifty-five years. Mr. Lutz was born in Berks County on August 2, 1933. He was the son of the late

Frederick D. and Esther E. (Reider) Lutz.

Surviving in addition to his widow is a stepson, James B., husband of Agnes M. Schittler Jr., of Blandon. Two stepgrandsons, Thomas, husband of Valerie J. Oxenreider, and Troy J., husband of Keri L. Schittler. Four stepgreat-grandchildren, Kaylyn and Sarah Oxenreider, and Ayden and Blake Schittler.

Robert is also survived by a brother, Fred, husband of Shirley Lutz, of Jackson Hole, Wyoming; and three sisters: Edna, widow of Charles Schaefer, of Sinking Spring, Helen, widow of Donald Miller, of Schuylkill County, and Betty, wife of Robert Dombroski, of Riverview Park.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Lloyd Lutz; and three sisters: Sallie Smith, Elsie Cooper and Thelma Napoletano.

Mr. Lutz was a member of Maidencreek Church,

Blandon. He was a life member of the Temple Fire

Company and a member of the Blandon Fire Company. He was a member of the Blandon Hunting Camp in Tioga County. Robert enjoyed the outdoors, playing golf and

doing woodworking. He was a graduate of Muhlenberg High School.

Robert was employed thirteen years as a laborer by Iezzi Plastering Company of Reading. He retired as a custodian from Schuylkill Valley School District after many years of service.

Funeral service from Milkins Giles Funeral Home,

Temple, on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend Sara Hertzog officiating. Interment in Maidencreek Cemetery.

Friends may call Saturday 9:30 a.m. until time of service.

Contributions would be appreciated to Maidencreek Church Building Fund, 261 Main Street, Blandon, PA 19510 or maidencreekchurch.org or Northern Berks Ambulance EMS, P.O. Box 625, Leesport, PA 19533.

Condolences may be offered at milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com



