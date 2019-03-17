Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Lyon.

Robert "Bully" Allen Lyon, 75, died March 14, 2019, in his Bernville residence.

He was the husband of Sandra Louise (Kerner) Lyon, whom he married March 16, 1963. Born in Reading, Pennsylvania, on

December 17, 1943, he was a son of the late Harry A. and Elsie Mae (Houck) Lyon.

Robert was a 1961 graduate of Penn-Bernville High School. He proudly served with the United States Marine Corps and the Pennsylvania National Guard. Robert was employed for a number of years in production with Firestone Tire & Rubber, Pottstown, and later worked for Post Precision Inc. in Strausstown. He was last employed 18 years as a corrections officer with the Berks County Prison before retiring as a corporal.

Robert was a deputy conservation officer and waterways instructor better known as "Bob the safety pirate" with the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission from 1975-2003. He was named deputy of the year of the southeast region in 1998 and was commissioned as a lifetime honorary deputy and waterways conservation officer and was recognized for extraordinary personal action for saving a man's life who otherwise might have drowned in 1985. Robert was also a forest fire warden and was honored for his 39 years of faithful service to the commonwealth. He was a member of Bernville Fire Company since he was 16 years old and was a former assistant chief with the department. Robert was

also honored to serve as a former police officer and mayor of Bernville.

He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan and loved softball, golf and bowling. He bowled in leagues with both Firestone Tire & Rubber and the PA National Guard and was an

umpire for Little League Baseball and adult softball.

Robert is also the proud father of three children:

Nannette C. (Lyon) Moyer, 1964-2010; Patrice A. (Lyon), wife of Ronald R. Zellers, of Tilden Township; and Robin A. (Lyon), wife of David J. Stemler, of Sinking Spring.

There are also 4 grandchildren: Hillary J. (Moyer), wife

of Charles E. Snyder, of Jefferson Township;,Zachary L.,

husband of Allison (Epting) Zellers, of Topton, Connor H. Stemler, fiancé of Ruth Morton, of Buckley Air Force Base, Colorado, and Ethan R. Stemler, of Sinking Spring; and one great-granddaughter, Kylie S. Snyder.

He loved and lived for his grandchildren, attending their events, taking them fishing, vacations to Cape May, New Jersey, and day trip adventures.

Other survivors include two sisters, Janet (Lyon), wife of Jay Boozer, of Palmyra, and Darlene (Lyon), wife of Archie McMichael, of Parkton, North Carolina; and several

cousins; nieces; and nephews.

He was predeceased by a brother, Kenneth Lyon.

Services will be held Wednesday, March 20th, at 10:00 a.m. in Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. Viewings will be held Tuesday evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 9:00-10:00 a.m., both in the funeral home. Burial will be in Berks County Memorial Gardens, Maidencreek Township.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Baseballtown Charities, PO Box 15050, Reading, PA 19612, Attn: Kris Haver

