Robert “Bob” Mazzo Robert “Bob” Mazzo, 91, of Shillington, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, in Reading Hospital. He was the widower of Margaret B. “Peggy” Mazzo, who passed away in 1994. Born in Reading, PA, he was the son of the late Francis P. and Sarah R. (Natoli) Mazzo. Bob was the manager at John Mazzo Men’s Shop for most of his career, dating back to 1949. Bob is survived by his children: Marsha Mazzo Jarman, Ocean City, MD and Robert Mazzo, Jr. (Sharon), Seattle, WA; three grandchildren: Justin, Jesse and Dylan; five great grandchildren; and one brother John A. widower of Ann C. He is predeceased by his brothers Frank, Calvin and Michael; and sister Ida. A private graveside service will be held in Forest Hills Memorial Park. Lutz Funeral Home, Inc., is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com

