Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc. - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc.
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc.
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc.
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA
View Map
Robert McCarthy


1937 - 2019
Robert McCarthy Obituary

Robert P. McCarthy, 81, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019, in the Reading Hospital.

A lifelong resident of West Reading, he was the son of the late Michael and Rebecca (Schook) McCarthy.

Robert graduated from West Reading High School in 1953. A great lover of sports, he was a multi-sport athlete and was later inducted into the Berks County Hall of Fame for football. He went on to serve honorably in the United States Navy. After the Navy, Robert worked as a

maintenance mechanic at Stroh's Brewery for 23 years

until his retirement.

He enjoyed playing golf, and would play anywhere there was grass. Robert was an avid Notre Dame fan. He loved his Corvettes. He was well-known around West Reading and was a member of the West Reading Firemen's Beneficial Association.

Robert is survived by his children: James F. McCarthy, fiancé of Rita Blouch, of Fredericksburg; Donald P.,

husband of Marnell McCarthy, of West Reading; and Trina L., wife of David T. Kellenberger, of West Lawn. Five grandchildren: Daniel J. McCarthy, of Malvern; Robert K. McCarthy, of West Reading; Erin E. McCarthy, of West Reading; Patrick J. McCarthy, of West Lawn; and Todd D. Kellenberger, of West Lawn. In addition he is survived by his siblings, Mary Elizabeth Tiehl, of West Reading, and Michael J. McCarthy, of Bernville. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Kathleen Pallete.

He was predeceased by his sister, Mildred McCarthy and brother, John McCarthy.

Funeral services for Robert will be held Friday, August 30, at 11:00 a.m. in the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading, with burial to follow at Gethsemane Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to call Thursday, August 29, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the funeral home and Friday, August 30, from 10:30 a.m. until time of service. Condolences may be expressed at

www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 26, 2019
