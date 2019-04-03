Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Mervine.

Robert Dewar Mervine, 79, of Meadville, Pa., passed away Friday, March 29, 2019, in Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center.

Bob was generous with his time and was always willing to listen. Though a man of strong opinions, he accepted people for who they were and was always willing to help.

He loved his wife Pat, his family and friends, and enjoyed spending time with them on his boat the Pat-Sea. His

favorite times were spent cruising the Bahamas with his son Paul and was always working on the next project.

Bob will be greatly missed by his son, Paul, and daughter-in-law, Andrea; as well as his grandchildren: Rachael,

Zakary, Zoe, Rebecca; and his great-grandson, Charlie. He is also survived by his niece, Maria and his nephews: John, James, Jeffery and Karl Mervine.

Memorial Services will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach St., Leesport, PA 19533. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. A visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home. For online condolences, please visit www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.



