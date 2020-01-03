|
Robert H. Miller Sr., 70, Mohnton, passed away on Friday, January 3, 2020, at his home. Born on December 2, 1949, in Reading, he was the son of the late Harvey R. Miller and Edithmae R. (Seidel) Smith. He was the widower of Karen L. Miller. Robert was a 1969 graduate of Governor Mifflin High School. He worked as a mechanic for Piazza Honda in Reading for more than 20 years and Roger’s Garage in Mohnton for nine years. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during the Vietnam War. Surviving is a son, Robert H. Miller Jr., of Mohnton, companion of Heather Schmidt, of Topton; three grandchildren: Tyler, Nicole and Kasei Miller; stepsons, Todd, husband of Sue Templin, of Shillington; and Greg, husband of Debbie Templin, of Sinking Spring; and a sister, Gayle L., wife of George Ditzler, of Wernersville; three step-grandchildren: Zachary, Nicholas and Emily Templin; and a niece and nephew. He was predeceased by his stepfather, Robert E. Smith; sister, Robin Kraut; brother-in-law, Dr. Jon Kraut; and nieces: Avery, Jessica and April Kraut; and a brother, Gary A. Miller. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral service on Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at 10:30 a.m., from Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium Inc., 21 Chestnut Street, Mohnton. A viewing will be held on Wednesday, from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., at the funeral home. Interment will be in Forest Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his memory to the , 3893 Adler Place, Suite 1710, Bethlehem, PA 18017. To offer the family online condolences, please visit us at www.gilesandyeckley.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020