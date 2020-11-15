1/1
Robert Miller
Robert T. Miller, 98, of Cornwall, Lebanon County, and formerly of Sinking Spring, passed away Friday November 13, 2020 at 10:10 am in his residence. He was the husband of Emily S. (Spohn) Miller, who passed away September 25, 2001. Born in Shoemakersville, he was a son of the late Thomas F. Miller and Minerva S. (Blatt) Miller. Mr. Miller was employed as a mechanic by the former ARA Services in Wyomissing for 34 years prior to retiring in 1987. A 1941 graduate of Reading High School, Mr. Miller was an Army Veteran of WW 2 having earned two Bronze Stars, the Purple Heart, the Good Conduct Medal, the African Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, and the European American Campaign Medal, and having fought in the Battle of the Bulge. He was a member of Lincoln Park United Methodist Church where he served as Past President of the Board of Trustees. Mr. Miller’s son, R. Timothy Miller, passed away October 12, 2005. Surviving is the second love of his life, Aletha Stehman. A Private Funeral Service will be held at Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Avenue, Sinking Spring. Rev. Dr. Christopher Jacob Kurien will officiate. Burial with military honors rendered by the U.S. Army Honor Guard will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Cornwall Manor Benevolent Fund at https://cornwallmanor.org/donate/ or to the Hospice For All Seasons, 280 S Hill Dr, Grantville, PA 17028, in memory of Mr. Robert T. Miller. Bean Funeral Home, Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com

