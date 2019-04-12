Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Moatz.

Robert Nathan Moatz, 81, formerly of Oley, died April 11, 2019, in Kutztown

Manor, where he had been a guest for 11 days.

Born in Ruscombmanor Township on February 18, 1938, he was a son of the late Paul N. and Elda May (Weidner) Moatz.

He attended Fleetwood School District.

Robert was a veteran, serving with the United States

Army.

He was employed 30 ½ years with Dana Corporation, Parish Division, Reading, until his retirement, February 1, 1998.

Robert loved being outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and gardening.

He is survived by five siblings: Mary Jane Moatz, of

Arkansas, Samuel H., widower of Ruth (Kantner) Moatz, Mamie M., widow of Earl C. Phillips, of Richmond

Township, Helen M., wife of Luther Christman, of

Wyomissing, and Glance L., husband of Leatrice Moatz, of Topton.

Robert was predeceased by four siblings: Herbert D. Moatz, Earl G. Moatz, Raymond P. Moatz and William L. Moatz.

At Robert's request, all services will be held privately.

Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., Oley is in charge of arrangements.

For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



