Robert Nathan Moatz, 81, formerly of Oley, died April 11, 2019, in Kutztown
Manor, where he had been a guest for 11 days.
Born in Ruscombmanor Township on February 18, 1938, he was a son of the late Paul N. and Elda May (Weidner) Moatz.
He attended Fleetwood School District.
Robert was a veteran, serving with the United States
Army.
He was employed 30 ½ years with Dana Corporation, Parish Division, Reading, until his retirement, February 1, 1998.
Robert loved being outdoors, especially hunting, fishing and gardening.
He is survived by five siblings: Mary Jane Moatz, of
Arkansas, Samuel H., widower of Ruth (Kantner) Moatz, Mamie M., widow of Earl C. Phillips, of Richmond
Township, Helen M., wife of Luther Christman, of
Wyomissing, and Glance L., husband of Leatrice Moatz, of Topton.
Robert was predeceased by four siblings: Herbert D. Moatz, Earl G. Moatz, Raymond P. Moatz and William L. Moatz.
At Robert's request, all services will be held privately.
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., Oley is in charge of arrangements.
