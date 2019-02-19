Robert R.C. Morris, 71, of Marion Twp., died unexpectedly on Saturday, February 16, 2019.

Born in Reading on September 30, 1947, a son of the late Charles E. Morris and Sarah A. (Leiss) Morris, widow of Walter Starr, of Myerstown.

He was a graduate of Conrad Weiser High School and proudly served in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. Robert worked 40 years and retired from

Sunoco in Robesonia. He was a member of Zion U.C.C.,

Womelsdorf. He enjoyed cycling, hiking and kayaking, in addition to volunteering at the Conrad Weiser Homestead, Womelsdorf Library, Tulpehocken Settlement Historical Society, Heidelberg Historical Society and Historic

Schaefferstown. Bob also enjoyed studying, sharing and preserving Berks County history.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, is a brother, Richard D.A. Morris, husband of Fran Battista, of Hershey; a

stepsister, Judy Mohn, of Robesonia; three nephews:

Thomas, Charles and Daniel; and numerous great-nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at Zion U.C.C.,

Womelsdorf, on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. with the Rev. Mary Etta Mest officiating. The family will receive friends at the church on Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. A private burial will take place at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

Mull Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Womelsdorf, has charge of arrangements. www.mullfh.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Tulpehocken Settlement Historical Society, P.O. Box 53, Womelsdorf, PA 19567.



