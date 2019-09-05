|
Robert William Morrison, 71, of Reading, passed away September 3, 2019, at Berks Heim, Bern Township, where he had been a resident since 2018.
He was married November 3, 1973, to Carol Ann (Diefenderfer) Morrison, of Reading.
Born in Nescopeck, Luzerne County, February 13, 1948, he was a son of the late William and Elizabeth (Riegel) Morrison.
Robert was a 1966 graduate of the Milton Hershey School, and also attended Thaddeus Stevens Trade School for three years.
He was employed as a nuclear technician for Gilbert
Associates for four years, and continued to work various jobs as a salesman with heating and air conditioning
companies.
Robert was a certified swimming and diving official with the BCSA (Berks County Swimming Association) for 15 years.
Along with his wife, Robert is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth E., wife of John Cornett, of Bristol, Pa.; and his two grandchildren, Benjamin and Khloe.
Robert was predeceased by his sister, Lynn Perry.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the
Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc.,
Laureldale, is in charge of arrangements.
For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 5, 2019