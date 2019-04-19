Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Moyer.

Robert R. "Blackie" Moyer, 88, of

Riverview Park, passed away April 15, 2019, in the Reading Hospital.

He was the beloved husband of Janet S. (Kline) Moyer, with whom he celebrated 66 years of marriage.

Born in Reading, he was son of the late Robert R. Moyer and Anna (Hesser) Schmeck.

Blackie was a 1948 graduate of Muhlenberg High School, where he set the Berks County free throw and scoring

record. He was also a 1952 graduate of Albright College, where he received his B. S. in economics and played

basketball and baseball.

He was a United States Army veteran serving during the Korean War.

Blackie was employed by Carpenter Technology as a

production analyst for 37 years.

He was a member of the Rosedale United Church of Christ, Muhlenberg.

Blackie was a member of Reading Berks Basketball

Association, one of the five co-founders of the Muhlenberg Township Athletic Association and a 1994 Muhlenberg High School Hall of Fame recipient.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Robert R. Moyer Jr., Muhlenberg; two half-sisters, Kitty, widow of John Craley, Shillington, Barbara, widow of Donald Quinter, Temple; and brother-in-law, Vernon D., husband of Dixie Kline, New Jersey; and numerous nieces and

nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews.

He was predeceased by his step-father, Russell J. Schmeck; brother-in-law, C. David Kline; and sister-in-law, Ruth Reidel.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory, 5153 Kutztown Rd., Temple 19560, is in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Blackie's honor to West Reading Basketball Exchange, C/O Jim Diffendal, 33 Overhill Rd., Reading, PA 19609. Online

condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



