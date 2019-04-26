Robert Moyer Sr. (1930 - 2019)
Service Information
Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
3825 Penn Ave
Sinking Spring, PA
19608
(610)-376-1129
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Obituary
Robert R. "Bob" Moyer Sr., 89, passed away in Reading Hospital, Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at 1:10 p.m.

He was the husband of Geraldine F. (Setley) Moyer.

Born in Reading he was a son of the late Herbert C. and Evelyn I. (Yoder) Brigel.

Mr. Moyer was employed as an inspector by the former Arrow International for 27 years prior to retiring in 1992. He was an Air Force veteran of the Korean War.

Surviving are his children: Robert R. Moyer Jr. (Patricia), Reading, Terry Moyer (Jan), Todd Moyer (Lisa), both of Sinking Spring, Drew Moyer, Brooksville, Fla., and Nadine Mikucki (James), Hamburg; 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren; his siblings: Joel Brigel, Mary Ellen Bossler and Sandra Reppert, all of Reading.

He was predeceased by a brother, George W. Brigel Jr.

Funeral service will be held Monday, April 29, 2019, in Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring.

Reverend Kerry L. Hicks will officiate. The family will

receive relatives and friends Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow with military honors

rendered by the United States Air Force Honor Guard in Pleasant View Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The

Michael J. Fox Foundation, P.O. Box 5014, Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 in memory of Mr. Robert R. Moyer Sr. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Apr. 26, 2019
bullet U.S. Air Force bullet Korean War
