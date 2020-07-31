Robert P. Hartman Robert P. Hartman, 70 of Shillington, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Tower Health – Reading Hospital. He was born in West Reading. Bob was employed as a line worker with the Prospectus Berco Vocational Program, Reading for 29 years until retiring. Bob enjoyed clipping coupons and going out to eat. Bob is survived by his two aunts, Ruth Piekaz and Doris Hontz. He is also survived by his Prospectus Berco family and frends who cared for him for the last 35 years. Services will be held in Auman’s, Inc. Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Road, Reading (Exeter Township) on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11:00 am. Friends and family may view from 10:00-11:00 am. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. To send a condolence online, please visit: www.aumansinc.com