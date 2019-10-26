|
|
Robert P. Hertzog, 78, of Delaware, passed away from metastatic lung cancer on October 23, 2019, in Nanticoke Memorial Hospital. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Helen (Pawlowski) and Henry Hertzog Sr. Robert was a graduate of Reading High School. He served his country honorably as a Marine. After leaving the service, he married the love of his life, Margaret L. (Manderbach), on May 16, 1964, and they were married 53 years. He began his career in 1963 in the melting department of Carpenter Technology, where he worked until his retirement. In his younger years, he enjoyed fishing with his family on his boat, ‘3’s Company,’ in the Delaware Bay. He also enjoyed spending time with friends in Atlantic City. Robert treasured time spent with his grandchildren, including their trip to Disney World. Robert especially enjoyed the cruises he took with his wife. Since leaving the hospital in August, he savored eating lobster. Before his passing, he was able to see the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall. Robert is survived by his daughter, Cheryl A., wife of Bryan S. Sylvester, of Sinking Spring; and two grandchildren, Christopher D. Reichart and Jessica C. Reichart. He is also survived by his brother, Henry Hertzog Jr.; and sisters, Jean Wentzel and Mildred McGale. He is predeceased by his beloved wife, Margaret; his brothers, Thomas and Raymond; and his sister, Shirley Addison. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the convenience of Robert’s family. Interment will be private in Gethsemane Cemetery. The Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc. is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences may be offered at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019