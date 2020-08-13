Robert (Bob) P. Kaley Robert (Bob) P. Kaley of Spring Hill, FL passed away Thursday, August 6, 2020. Born in West Reading on November 3, 1933, he was the son of the late William H. Kaley and the late Edna Brodman. Bob worked at Carpenter Technology and was owner of Kaley’s Korner in West Reading. He was a member of the Flying Dutchman Ski Club and the Model A Club of Spring Hill. He enjoyed flying and had his pilot’s license. He was also an avid golfer. He is survived by his daughter Debra Kaley formerly of Wyomissing, PA and a brother William of Reading , PA.



