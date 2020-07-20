Robert P. Nicholson Robert P. Nicholson, 42, of Hyattsville, MD, died suddenly on Saturday, July 18, 2020 in Deer Lake, PA. Born November 4, 1977 in Allentown, PA, he was the son and step-son of Elaine M. (Nemeth) and John J. Csaszar, Fleetwood and son of Kenneth W. Nicholson, Palmetto, FL. Rob worked for Added Dimensions, Inc., Tacoma Park, MD doing many aspects of construction. He was a musician who loved playing drums and guitar and also taught private music lessons. Rob was a 1995 graduate Oley Valley High School. He attended the University of Maryland and Goddard College. He served in the United States Army and loved wood working and especially playing music. Surviving in addition to his parents are his children, Zosia and Gus, his brother, Adam J. Nicholson , husband of Shannon (Bailey) Nicholson, Junction City, Kansas, his step-sister, Tracey Ruhf, Alburtis, PA, his aunt, Carol Williams, wife of Barry Williams, Slatington, his nephews, Tyler & Spencer and several other family members. Services for Rob will be announced at a later date. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Rob and his family at this difficult time. Online condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com
