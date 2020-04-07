Reading Eagle Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Auman's Inc
390 West Neversink Road
Reading, PA 19606
(610) 370-0200
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Witman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert P. Witman


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert P. Witman Obituary
?Robert Paul Witman 83 of West Reading, formerly of West Lawn, passed away Monday April 6, 2020 in Manor Care West Reading. He was predeceased by his loving wife Patricia E (Guest) Witman February 8, 2017. Bob was born in Reading on February 9, 1937 a son of the late Paul H Witman and Alice M (Day) Fleeman. He was a Milton S Hershey High School graduate and Navy Veteran. Bob was employed by Rockwell International as a machinist for 44 years until retiring. He was an avid stamp, coin, and sesquicential collector. Surviving are his 2 daughters; Anne-Marie K and her husband Geoffrey A Fischer of Robesonia, Theresa Gail Witman and her companion Robert C Rieger of West Lawn, and 2 grandsons; Zachary L Hornberger and Joseph P Malvizzi. Services are private at the convenience of the family. Auman's Inc Funeral Home, Reiffton is serving the family. www.aumansinc.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Auman's Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -