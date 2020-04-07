|
|
?Robert Paul Witman 83 of West Reading, formerly of West Lawn, passed away Monday April 6, 2020 in Manor Care West Reading. He was predeceased by his loving wife Patricia E (Guest) Witman February 8, 2017. Bob was born in Reading on February 9, 1937 a son of the late Paul H Witman and Alice M (Day) Fleeman. He was a Milton S Hershey High School graduate and Navy Veteran. Bob was employed by Rockwell International as a machinist for 44 years until retiring. He was an avid stamp, coin, and sesquicential collector. Surviving are his 2 daughters; Anne-Marie K and her husband Geoffrey A Fischer of Robesonia, Theresa Gail Witman and her companion Robert C Rieger of West Lawn, and 2 grandsons; Zachary L Hornberger and Joseph P Malvizzi. Services are private at the convenience of the family. Auman's Inc Funeral Home, Reiffton is serving the family. www.aumansinc.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020