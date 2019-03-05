Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert Patton.

Robert R. Patton, 85, of Sinking Spring, passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, at 6:45 a.m. in the residence of his son, Timothy P. Patton, Ephrata. He was the husband of the late Arlene (Quaintance) Patton, who passed away June 17, 2017.

Born in Reading, Mr. Patton was the son of the late Francis J. and Carrie (Lonaberger) Patton. He served in the United States Navy during the Korean War aboard the USS Franklin D. Roosevelt and the USS Antietam. Mr. Patton was the manager of the receiving department at Wilson High School for 10 years.

He is survived by his children: Timothy P. Patton, husband of Charlene Patton, with whom he last resided, Kimberly A. Wanner, wife of Larry Wanner, of Wernersville, Lori L. Wanner, wife of Walter Wanner, of

Wernersville; and was preceded in death by his daughter, Heidi Gaugler, wife of Jay Gaugler, of Mount Penn, who passed away March 10, 2016.

Mr. Patton is also survived by his grandchildren: Jeremy, Walter, Jordan, Jessica and Morgan Wanner, Landon Gaugler, Zachary, Lindsay and Camry Patton, Alicia and Danny Serba; great-grandchildren: Talon, Polaris and Wyatt Wanner, and Emilia Ward. Mr. Patton was preceded in death by his stepgrandson, Dylan Dieffenbach Jr.

He is also survived by his sisters: Shirley Pienta, of

Georgetown, Del., Cathy Miller, of Reading, and Donna Ferragame, of Reading; and was preceded in death by brothers: Bernard, Richard and Charles "Pete" Patton; and sister, Barbara Malecki.

Celebration of Life Tribute Service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. Amy S. Landis, Certified

Celebrant, will officiate. Entombment with Military Honors rendered by the United States Navy Honor Guard will

follow in Pleasant View Cemetery and Mausoleum. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, on Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Grane Hospice Care Inc., 1012 W. 9th Ave., Suite 120, King of Prussia, PA 19406, in memory of Mr. Robert R. Patton.

Online condolences may be made at

www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

