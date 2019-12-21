Home

Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 464-8500
Robert Penn
Robert William Penn (1941-2019) ”Bobby” 78, of Beatty Nevada passed away December 18, 2019 in Centennial Hills Hospital, Las Vegas, Nevada. Bobby was born November 28, 1941 to the late Thomas Penn and Marie Strassel. He was a graduate of Muhlenberg High School. He traveled the world and touched many lives with great musical talent. His favorite instrument was the saxophone, and he recorded two songs for Up-Tight records with Bobby Penn & The Pen-Pals (Gone Forever, and I Don’t Care). Bobby was a beloved Little League Baseball Coach and avid Penn State fan. He was predeceased by a son, Bobby Joe and brother Ronald Kremp. He is survived by his wife Gayle (Patterson) Penn, children Wendy Sue Scarborough, Reading, Jay Dee Penn, Las Vegas. Four grandchildren, David Summers, Dayna Balla, Kalyssa Penn and Kai Penn, four great-grandchildren, Dominichi, Berkleigh, Dawson, and River. The Palm Funeral Home, Las Vegas, Nevada is in charge of arrangements. Friends may send condolences to family online at Reading Eagle Legacy.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
