Robert E. Prekup, 48, of Big Pine Key, Florida, passed away unexpectedly, June 5, 2019, in his residence.

Born in Coatesville, September 7, 1970. He was the son of Linda Prekup, Shillington, Pa. and Frank Prekup, Milton, Del.

Robert is predeceased by his wife Melissa "Missy" (Perdue) Prekup, who passed away April 1995.

Leaving behind their two sons, Zachary Perdue,

Greenwood, Del., and Jacob Perdue, Greenwood, Del. Also, living is sister Carol Hewitt (Prekup), Shillington, Pa.

Robert lived his life in the moment, which led to a life of extreme highs but also some debilitating lows. Deep down he had a big heart and loved making people laugh. Robert was an excellent chef and worked at various restaurants in Delaware and Florida. His specialty was seafood. He loved the sea; whether it be fishing, boating or spending time with friends by the water. Robert loved his friends and family, especially his two sons, Zack and Jacob.

Robert will be missed. His soul has been set free and is no longer trying to find the peace and serenity that eluded him in life. May God rest his soul and God's grace continue to comfort his family and friends who are still trying to come to terms with this tragedy. Addiction is real and sadly robs people of their loved ones every day.

No memorial services are planned at this time.



