Robert L. Quell, of Queen Creek, Arizona, formerly of Reading and Hamburg, passed away Friday, August 30th 2019.
He was the husband of Kathy L. (Kellenberger) McDonald Quell for the last 12 years. Bob was born on July 17th 1949, to Carmela (Albert) Quell, and the late Richard E. Quell, and graduated from Reading High School in 1969.
During his teen years, Bob and a few friends founded the Syndicate Auto Association. This gave teenagers a place to get together and work on muscle cars, ride up and down Penn Street, and do fundraising for various organizations.
Bob was married for 34 years to Doris (Phillips) Quell, and had two daughters, Angel Moser, wife of Michael, of Hamburg; and Jennifer Lambert, wife of Derek, of
Mechanicsburg. His daughters gave him four wonderful grandchildren: Bobbi Jo Moser, Leanne Moser, Brady
Lambert and Lindsay Lambert.
Bob worked as a delivery driver for Breneiser Tobacco, Frito Lay and Stroehmann Bakery before becoming an
independent owner/operator tractor trailer driver from 1987 to 1998. Bob left trucking and owned the former Quell's Millmont Hotel until 2007, when he married Kathy and moved to Arizona.
Bob felt honored to be a stepfather to Kathy's four
children: Kristen McDonald, of Denver, Pa.; Brendan McDonald, of Bad Langensalza, Germany; and Ryne
McDonald and Laken Keehner, both of Denver; and stepgrandfather to: April Strohl, Leon Jacob, Ashby Lecher and Aria Ketner.
Bob went back to his passion of driving tractor trailers, and was employed for the last 10 years by Knight
Transportation, where he was a member of the Million Mile Club. He was so proud when Knight allowed him to pick his own truck, a black Kenworth, decked out with decals showing everyone on the road his accomplishment.
He loved racing motocross, riding his Harley, and going to NASCAR races. He was a member of numerous fire
companies and clubs throughout Berks County, one being Kenhorst Fire Company, where he was a trustee for several years.
Bob is survived by his wife, Kathy; ex-wife, Doris; his mother, Millie; along with two brothers, Barry, husband of Christine, of Shillington; and Randy, of Mt. Penn; and two sisters, Pam Coleman, wife of Jerry, of Mt. Penn; and Cindy Jarsocrak, wife of Josh, of Fleetwood; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bob was always willing to help family and friends. He never had a bad word to say about anyone. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
To honor Bob's memory, a memorial donation or gift may be made to the by visiting www.donatenow.heart.org or by mail to the National
Center, 7272 Greenville Avenue, Dallas, Texas 75231.