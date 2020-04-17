|
Robert R. (Bobby) Follweiler Robert R. (Bobby) Follweiler, 85, of Lenhartsville, PA. passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on April 17, 2020. He was the husband of Eleanor M. (Dietrich) Follweiler. They would have celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary on April 29, 2020. Born in Kempton, PA., he was the son of the late Robert W. and Florence (Kemmerling) Follweiler. He was a 1952 graduate of Slatington High School, and a member of Friedens Church of Lenhartsville. Bob was a Korean War Veteran, having served in the U.S. Army. He was employed by various transportation companies, retiring from Yellow Freight Systems. He and his wife, Eleanor, enjoyed vacations and traveling throughout the United States and visiting many national parks. They also traveled to Europe, enjoying the beautiful scenery of seven countries. The biggest joy of his life was his family, spending time camping, coaching little league baseball, and watching their drag racing events. Bob was an avid gardener, and took meticulous care of his yard, flower beds, and vegetable garden. In later years, he spent a lot of time reading, playing cards with friends, and dining out. In addition to his loving wife, Bob is survived by his two sons, Glenn, husband of Jean Follweiler of Orefield, PA., and Michael, husband of Denise Follweiler of Lenhartsville, PA.; four grandchildren, Daniel and Amy Follweiler, Elizabeth, wife of Brett Burkey, and Robert Eltz, Jr.; three great-grandchildren, Alexa, Brittney, and Tanner Burkey; brothers, Kenneth (Janice) Follweiler of Kempton, PA. and Richard (Helen) Follweiler of Kershaw, S.C.; sister, Sandra Manwiller of Macungie, PA. Due to the current health concerns, services will be private and at the convenience of the family. Contributions, in his honor, can be sent directly to American Diabetes Assoc., P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Robert S. Nester Funeral Home, New Tripoli, PA. Visit www.nesterfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020