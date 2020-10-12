1/
Robert R. Hummel
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert R. Hummel, 83, of Bethel, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at Stone Ridge Towne Center, Myerstown. Robert, a son of the late Wayne J. and Carrie M. (Lengle) Hummel, was born in Bethel. He is survived by his twin sister, Shirley M., wife of Jerry Yoder; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, LeRoy W. Hummel and Wayne J. Hummel; and three sisters, Betty J. Correll, Ruth A. Hummel, and Helen J. Boyer. Robert was a 1954 graduate of Bethel High School and retired in 1995 from the former Sterling Drug, Myerstown, after 31 years with the company. He was also a part time police officer for Bethel/Tulpehocken Twp. Police Department from 1972-1980, Captain of the Fire Police of the Union Fire Co., Bethel, from 1964-1997, where he was still a member, and he also had his private pilots license for 10 years. A viewing will be held from 10-11:00AM, Friday, Oct. 16th, at Hill Funeral Home, 111 Godfrey St., Rehrersburg. A graveside service will follow immediately in Salem Reformed Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hill Funeral Home - Rehrersburg
111 Godfrey St.
Rehrersburg, PA 19550
(717) 933-4316
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hill Funeral Home - Rehrersburg

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved