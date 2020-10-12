Robert R. Hummel, 83, of Bethel, passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 at Stone Ridge Towne Center, Myerstown. Robert, a son of the late Wayne J. and Carrie M. (Lengle) Hummel, was born in Bethel. He is survived by his twin sister, Shirley M., wife of Jerry Yoder; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two brothers, LeRoy W. Hummel and Wayne J. Hummel; and three sisters, Betty J. Correll, Ruth A. Hummel, and Helen J. Boyer. Robert was a 1954 graduate of Bethel High School and retired in 1995 from the former Sterling Drug, Myerstown, after 31 years with the company. He was also a part time police officer for Bethel/Tulpehocken Twp. Police Department from 1972-1980, Captain of the Fire Police of the Union Fire Co., Bethel, from 1964-1997, where he was still a member, and he also had his private pilots license for 10 years. A viewing will be held from 10-11:00AM, Friday, Oct. 16th, at Hill Funeral Home, 111 Godfrey St., Rehrersburg. A graveside service will follow immediately in Salem Reformed Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com