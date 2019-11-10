|
Robert “Bob” Carrol Ranagan Jr, 68, of Reading, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019, in Penn State Health St. Joseph He was the loving husband of Valerie H. Brand-Ranagan. The couple married in Reading on August 18, 2012. Born in West Chester on April 26, 1951, he was a son of the late Robert C. Sr. and Doris (Snell) Ranagan and was a U.S. Army Corp of Engineers veteran, serving during the Vietnam Era. Bob was employed with A to Z Vacuum for many years before becoming a caregiver with Prospectus Berco, from 2003 to 2009. He liked learning and enjoyed history. Bob was a paranormal fan. He will be sadly missed by his childhood friends, the El Hatco Five: Terry, Pat, Mike and Brian. In addition to his wife, Valerie, Bob is survived by nieces, nephews, extended family and very dear friends. Bob is preceded in death by his parents, an infant son and son, John R. Ranagan. Services for Bob are private and at the convenience of the family. Bob will be laid to rest beside his fellow comrades in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Fond memories and online condolences may be sent to www.TheoCAuman.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019