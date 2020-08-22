Robert Z. Rapp Robert Z. Rapp, 69, passed away in his residence at ManorCare Sinking Spring on Thursday night, August 20th, 2020. Born in Reading on November 2, 1950, he was the son of the late Robert E. and Ruth (Zieber) Rapp. He was a Wilson High school graduate. Robert was a member of of St. James Church in West Reading. He was employed with Vanity Fair Corp. for 13 years. He loved the Pagoda and any books about it. He also liked to play the lottery. Robert is survived by many cousins. A graveside service will be at 11am on Monday, August 24th, 2020 in Charles Evans Cemetery, 1119 Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601. The procession will form in the entrance of the cemetery at 10:45am. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc, 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading, PA 19611 is in charge of arrangements. Fond memories, tributes and condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
