1/
Robert Rapp
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Z. Rapp Robert Z. Rapp, 69, passed away in his residence at ManorCare Sinking Spring on Thursday night, August 20th, 2020. Born in Reading on November 2, 1950, he was the son of the late Robert E. and Ruth (Zieber) Rapp. He was a Wilson High school graduate. Robert was a member of of St. James Church in West Reading. He was employed with Vanity Fair Corp. for 13 years. He loved the Pagoda and any books about it. He also liked to play the lottery. Robert is survived by many cousins. A graveside service will be at 11am on Monday, August 24th, 2020 in Charles Evans Cemetery, 1119 Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601. The procession will form in the entrance of the cemetery at 10:45am. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc, 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading, PA 19611 is in charge of arrangements. Fond memories, tributes and condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Charles Evans Cemetery,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved