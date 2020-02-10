|
Robert Reddy, 91, of Wernersville, passed away Monday, February 3rd, at Phoebe Berks, Wernersville. Robert was born in Reading, on December 7, 1928, a son of the late Stella E. (Dunkelberger) and Ralph W. Reddy. He graduated from Muhlenberg High School in 1946, Northeast Louisiana University in 1957 with a Bachelor degree in music education, 1964 with a Master's degree in music education and 1972 with a Doctorate in education. He served in the U.S. Air Force in WW II. From 1951-1971, Robert taught music, band and orchestra at various High School's and College's in Louisiana and Alabama. Mr. Reddy was a member of MENSA and Phi Delta Kappa. He enjoyed, hunting, fishing, camping, reading, music and amateur radio. Robert is survived by a son,Glenn Reddy; two sisters, Patricia J., widow of Harry Hertzog, of Temple and Donna, wife of Russell Orlando, of Lancaster. He is also survived by 2 grandchildren Christy Stemcer and Garrett Pickering and 3 great grandchildren. Robert was predeceased by a daughter Joan Pickering; a sister Joan Reddy and a brother Ralph Reddy. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM on Sunday, February 16th at Sanders Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 1501 North 11th Street, Reading. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508. Online condolences may be made at www.sandersfuneral.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020