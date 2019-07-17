Robert Keehn Reinert, 86, of Oley, passed away July 13, 2019, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was the husband of Pauline (Handwerk) Reinert, with whom he would have celebrated 64 years of marriage in

August. Born May 28, 1933, in Phillipsburg, N.J., he was a son of the late Rev. Webster and Mary (Levengood) Reinert.

Robert proudly served in the U.S. Army during the

Korean Conflict. He was a member of Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church, where he taught Sunday school and was on the church council. He also installed the church's first sound system. Robert was a graduate of Kutztown High School and Penn State University. He was employed at

Albright College before retiring. He enjoyed building

electronics, models and was very talented in fixing

anything he laid his hands on.

Surviving in addition to his wife are his two daughters, Deborah Peter, of Kutztown; and Donna, wife of Luke Weidler, of Lititz. A daughter-in-law, Marcia Reinert, of Muhlenberg Township, also survives. Also surviving are 7 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his son, Douglas Keehn Reinert; a sister, Jean McFarland; and a brother, Frederick Reinert.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 20th at

10:00 a.m., in Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1076 Memorial Highway, Oley. A viewing will be held from 9:00 a.m., until time of service. Burial will be in Friedens

Cemetery, Oley with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1076 Memorial Highway, Oley PA 19547.

Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., Oley, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



